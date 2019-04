North Carolina native Christina Koch Tweets picture of Outer Banks from International Space Station

It took my breath away as it came into focus. My first glimpse of coastal North Carolina from space. It’s a special thing to see from above the place where you grew up--the ocean that first inspired my fascination with things that make me feel small & planted the seed to explore. pic.twitter.com/OZoqiOVtRR — Christina H Koch (@Astro_Christina) April 22, 2019

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- "It took my breath away." Those are the words of a North Carolina native who got to see the Outer Banks from space.NC State graduate and NASA astronaut Christina Koch Tweeted a picture of North Carolina's barrier islands taken from the International Space Station.Koch is on a mission at the space station which will go down in the record books . She will not return to Earth until Feb. 2020, spending 328 days in space--the longest single spaceflight ever by a woman. The longest single spaceflight by any NASA astronaut is 340 days--set by Scott Kelly in 2015-2016.