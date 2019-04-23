Science

North Carolina native Christina Koch Tweets picture of Outer Banks from International Space Station

EMBED <>More Videos

Astronaut Christina Koch, an NC State graduate, Tweeted a picture of the Outer Banks from outer space.

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- "It took my breath away." Those are the words of a North Carolina native who got to see the Outer Banks from space.

NC State graduate and NASA astronaut Christina Koch Tweeted a picture of North Carolina's barrier islands taken from the International Space Station.



Koch is on a mission at the space station which will go down in the record books. She will not return to Earth until Feb. 2020, spending 328 days in space--the longest single spaceflight ever by a woman. The longest single spaceflight by any NASA astronaut is 340 days--set by Scott Kelly in 2015-2016.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencencnasaastronautspacenorth carolina news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Gas line excavation expected soon in Durham explosion investigation
Body of missing Wake Forest swimmer recovered at Emerald Isle Beach
Sri Lanka arrests 40 suspects after bombings, toll up to 310
'Easter Bunny' hops in and throws down during fight
Midtown Raleigh residents meet to discuss future growth
World's oldest otter dies at 22 in California aquarium
Hurricanes force game 7 after defeating Capitals 5-2
Show More
'Searing pain:' Van driver injured in Durham gas explosion recalls traumatic day
Measles cases could break yearly record
Carolina Hurricanes prove themselves in playoffs
'He needs help:' Man killed by Raleigh officer had previous assaults on police
I-Team: Bickering in D.C. holds up Florence relief for N.C. fishermen
More TOP STORIES News