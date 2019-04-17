Science

NASA schedules record flight for astronaut Christina Koch

EMBED <>More Videos

NASA announced on Good Morning America Wednesday that it is set to schedule a record-setting flight of 328 days for astronaut Christina Koch.

NASA announced on "Good Morning America" Wednesday that it is set to schedule a record-setting flight of 328 days for astronaut Christina Koch.

Koch first arrived at the International Space Station on March 14 and plans to remain in orbit until February 2020. If completed, it will be the longest single spaceflight by a woman, surpassing the record of 288 days set by Peggy Whitson in 2016-17.

Koch will also be just 12 days shy of the longest single spaceflight by a NASA astronaut, 340 days, which was set by Scott Kelly during his one-year mission in 2015-16.

In July, NASA astronaut Andrew Morgan will be joining Koch at the space station where scientists will gather additional data about the effects of long-duration human spaceflight. This research will support future deep space expeditions to the moon and Mars.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencenasamoonmarsastronaut
TOP STORIES
First Alert: Enhanced risk for severe weather Friday
Some sponsors want money back after anti-Semitic remarks at UNC conference
Teen 'infatuated' with Columbine shooting makes threats: Officials
Man accused of killing wife hours after release on bail
North Carolina 'born-alive' abortion bill wins final passage
White supremacist gets life for running down black man
NC Department of Public Safety holds hiring event
Show More
Some on social media believe they see Jesus in Notre Dame fire
Cary birthing center baby Baby + Co. shuts doors permanently
French President vows to rebuild Notre Dame in 5 years
Dozens gather to honor victims of Durham explosion
Cadbury Eggs voted North Carolina's favorite Easter candy
More TOP STORIES News