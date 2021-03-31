Science

UNC vaccination clinic gets 2,000 shots in the arms of students

By
EMBED <>More Videos

UNC vaccination clinic administers 2,000 shots to students

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Organizers of the vaccination clinic on the UNC campus in Chapel Hill tell us they're excited about the response. A steady stream of students kept medical professionals busy inside 209 South Road.

"Our initial weekly allocation from the Department of Health and Human Services is 2,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson, which is the one dose vaccine," said Ken Pittman, executive director of UNC Campus Health. "We opened up our appointments on Friday and within two hours, all 2,000 appointment spots had been taken."

It's a big deal for Carolina, after clusters of COVID emerged earlier when some students socialized during the pandemic.

Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz said, "availability of vaccine is really important. So our goal is to get everybody vaccinated before they leave this semester."

FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

He and UNC's provost Bob Blouin thanked all the medical workers involved in the vaccination clinic before the first students arrived.

"Days like today have to be successful, and these days would not be successful if it were not for you," Blouin said.

Pharmacists prepared the doses of J&J vaccine inside the kitchen of a Wendy's restaurant in the student center, minutes before students like freshman Alex Jackson rolled up their sleeves. He was one of the first to get a shot Wednesday morning, and has a certificate from the providers as a reminder for others to get vaccinated.

"I had no idea I was gonna be the first in line! I thought that was a cool, added bonus to it," Jackson said.

We'll let you know if they reach their goal of vaccinating everyone on campus by semester's end.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencencchapel hillcoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Body of father who tried to save son who fell in Neuse River found
Anti-violence group speaks out after 13-year-old Durham girl shot
Severe weather risk increased for part of central NC
NC mom against proposed bill banning trans girls from playing female sports
Cary 12-year-old in Pfizer trial eager for the world to return to normal
Why some businesses in Wake suburbs think they've seen a boom amid COVID
LATEST: Wake County to open its first regional vaccination clinic
Show More
Honda recalls 628,000 US vehicles over faulty fuel pumps
Detectives find Tiger Woods crash cause but won't reveal reason
2 arrested after man's body, vehicle found in Sanford ditch
I-95 reopens after truck carrying radioactive compound crashes
Biden announces huge infrastructure plan to 'win the future'
More TOP STORIES News