Scotland County sheriff says missing baby case was hoax

EMBED </>More Videos

Scotland County officials said the case was a ploy to try to obtain money from donations.

By
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WTVD) --
A woman and her infant believed to be missing and in danger in Scotland County turned out to be an alleged ploy for money, the Scotland County Sheriff's Office said Friday night.

On Thursday, the Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigative Unit received a report from a mother and daughter, who believed there was a female infant, who belonged to April Morrison. The reports initially indicated that Morrison was being held against her will and this information led investigators to think they may be victims of human trafficking or prostitution.

Initially, the report suggested that the infant was sold for money in exchange for elicit narcotics either by Morrisons consent or by force.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.

Thirty-year-old Danilla Mitzia "Missy" Bethea stated Morrison was safe, and that her baby was in the care of unknown third parties and was also safe. Investigators found inconsistencies that gave concern to the safety of this infant child, and the caretakers who allegedly had the child.

After further investigation, it was determined that Bethea statements were false.

Investigators said April Morrison was not a real person and there was no infant named Lee Ann Morrison.

These false statements were allegedly made for the purposes of allegedly receiving money. In addition, the infant's image was taken from social media.

Bethea has been arrested. She is charged with 10 counts of felony obtaining property by false pretenses and one count of felony false reports to a law enforcement agency pertaining to a missing child.

She is being held at the Scotland County Detention Facility under $100,000 secured bond.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing childrenbabymissing womanCumberland CountyNC
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
UNC police looking for person who allegedly exposed himself to student
Pedestrian killed in Fayetteville; Cliffdale Road closed
Silent Sam protestor reacts to After-Action report
Raleigh police investigating after pedestrian struck on S. Saunders Street
Cary Towne Center sold
Story of unlikely friendship in Durham hits the big screen
Triangle men blackmailed after seeking sex online; 3 suspects arrested
Virginia governor apologizes after racist yearbook image emerges
Show More
I-Team: Most RPD officers involved in shootings have less than 10 years experience
UNC leadership blasted for handling of Silent Sam August protest
Poole Road reopens in Raleigh hours after gas leak
Triangle teen with Down syndrome knocks down 3-pointer at Wolfpack game
Julius Peppers retires from football after 17 years in the NFL
More News