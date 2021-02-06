COVID-19 vaccine

Cape Fear Valley credits ABC11 with uptick in COVID-19 vaccinations in underserved communities

By
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cape Fear Valley Health has vaccinated nearly 1,200 people over the course of two days. Now, health officials with the hospital are crediting ABC11 with boosting those numbers.

"I would have called somebody and got over here and got it. Got on the bus or something," said Ella Brown.


Once Ms. Ella Brown heard on the news this morning that a vaccination clinic opened near her home nothing could stand in the way. Not even the fact that she doesn't own a car. She immediately thought of her cousin Helen.

"I called her and asked if she'd bring me over here. She said sure I'll take you," said Brown.

It's day two inside the vaccination clinic at E.E. Smith High School.

RELATED: Cape Fear Valley Health opens vaccination clinic in underserved community to target minorities
EMBED More News Videos

While most COVID-19 vaccination clinics require you to register online, this particular clinic accepts walk-ins only.




Health officials intentionally targeted this site as it is located in a historically African-American community.

As for unused doses, the president of Cape Fear Valley Hoke Hospital Dr. Roxie Wells said, "We don't want to take vaccines today and put them in the freezer and not use them. We want to get them in arms. We will vaccinate as many as we can today. If not, we will take them back to the health center and vaccinate from there."

She says, so far, the plan is to continue with more outreach efforts by targeting underserved communities.

In the meantime, Brown says officials made getting vaccinated easy. There was no wait and it helped that the nurse made her feel comfortable.

"I couldn't believe I got it that quick," said Brown. "I said you through? She said yes ma'am. Normally I don't like to get shots. so....thank you!"
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfayettevillevaccinescovid 19 vaccinefayetteville news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
People with disabilities bumped down in priority list for vaccine
Why the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is 'a really big deal'
Out-of-staters, looking for the shot, fuel 'vaccine tourism' in NC
Biden admin to deploy 1,100 troops to help deliver COVID vaccines
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: PNC Arena to serve as Wake County mass vaccination site
Attorney who suffered heart failure after COVID battle issues warning
Hundreds of North Carolinians report unusually high energy bills
People with disabilities bumped down in priority list for vaccine
Why the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is 'a really big deal'
2 dead, 3 officers injured in standoff at High Point home
3rd stimulus, unemployment benefits: A look at the American Rescue Plan
Show More
'Humiliated:' Family calls for change after police handcuff boy
Teen dies from injuries after being shot at Raleigh park
Out-of-staters, looking for the shot, fuel 'vaccine tourism' in NC
Snow possible Saturday night into Sunday
My phone predicts snow next week, what's up with that?
More TOP STORIES News