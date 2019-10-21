RDU

Search for small plane in Umstead Park to resume Monday morning, RDU officials say

RALEIGH -- A search for a missing plane that was approaching Raleigh-Durham International Airport will continue near Umstead Park Monday morning, officials said.

According to RDU, the plane disappeared from radar Sunday evening just before 7:25.

The airport said a small general aviation aircraft approaching RDU was lost on radar somewhere near Umstead State Park. An alert issued by the FAA said the aircraft was a Piper PA32 headed to Runway 32 when contact was lost. It's not known how many people were on the plane or where it took off from.

Umstead State Park is roughly 5,200 acres of dense forest just east of the airport. There are few roads and little to no lights, complicating the search, RDU officials said. The park will be closed during Monday's search.



Sunday night, a Highway Patrol helicopter searched for a heat signature from the ground - a signal typical of a crash landing. Fire and rescue crews left for the night around 3 a.m. The search is expected to resume Monday around 6:30 a.m. Officials are using a local church as a staging area.

"It could take a very long time for us to find this plane," said RDU spokesperson Crystal Feldman. "No one is going home until this plane is found."
Officials are expected to provide an update around daybreak.



RDU was closed for a brief period of time but it is now open. The airfield opened at 7:45 p.m.
RDU airport personnel, North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Raleigh Fire Department, N.C. Park Rangers, Raleigh Police Department, Wake County EMS, Wake County Sheriff's Department, Wake County Emergency Management, Wake County Fire Services, Durham Highway Fire Department, Cary Fire Department and Cary EMS are all assisting in the search.

"Search and rescue efforts are underway and will continue to be RDU's top priority," said Michael Landguth, president and CEO of the Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
