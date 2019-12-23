Johnston County senior living facility worker accused of raping resident

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WTVD) -- An assisted living facility worker is charged with raping a 79-year-old woman who lived at the facility where he worked.According to the Smithfield Police Department, officers were called to the Brookdale Senior Living facility on Berkshire Road around 3 a.m. on December 19 to investigate the assault.Joseph Ngigi Kariuki, 47, an employee at Brookdale Senior Living, was arrested and charged with second-degree forcible rape.Kariuki is in jail on a $100,000 bond.ABC11 Eyewitness News reached out to Brookdale Senior Living for comment on this investigation. At time of publication, they have not responded.