Seven charged with trafficking in Rocky Mount motel heroin bust

Top row, from left: Cierra Corbitt, Tyone Hardy, Autumn Hon, Shellie Inscoe. Bottom row: Dominique McNeil, Lucia Ponce, Jasmen Terry. (Nash County Sheriff's Office)

ROCKY MOUNT, NC (WTVD) --
Nash County sheriff's deputies arrested seven people Sunday in a drug bust at a Rocky Mount motel.

It began when deputies were called to check on suspicious activity at the Super Star Motel at 3226 S. Wesleyan Blvd.

Deputies searched a motel room and found five bricks (250 bindles) of heroin, three grams of marijuana, and $359.

Seven people were arrested and taken to the Nash County Sheriff's Office:

  • Shellie Anne Inscoe, 30, of the 2600 block of Leggett Road, Rocky Mount;


  • Dominique Deontay McNeil, 23, of the 600 block of Walnut Street, Wilson;


  • Lucia Anne Ponce, 26, of the 2000 block of Herndon Village Way, Raleigh;


  • Jasmen Terrell Terry, 25, of the 100 block of Weavers Circle, Rocky Mount;


  • Autumn Hon, 19, of the 6000 block of Highway 58 N, Elm City;


  • Tyone Dean Hardy, 39, of the 300 block of Nelson Street in Rocky Mount;


  • Cierra Danielle Corbitt, 28, of the 100 block of Dogwood Drive, Tarboro.


All were charged with one count of trafficking opium or heroin, one count of felony maintain a dwelling for controlled substance, and one misdemeanor count of possession marijuana up to an ounce.

All received a $275,000 secured bond and their first appearance was set for Tuesday in Nashville District Court.
