Durham police investigating after one person found dead in fatal New Year's Eve shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Friday evening on Robinhood road in Durham.The shooting is believed to be from celebratory gunfire.Durham police responded to a call about cardiac arrest Friday night at around 11pm. When officers arrived, they found a woman unconscious in a driveway. After attempting to resuscitate the woman, EMS in Durham transported the woman to a local hospital the were it was discovered she was shot.The woman later died from her injuries.Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Bongarten at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29529 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.