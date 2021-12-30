Durham Police Department warns against celebratory gunfire on New Year's

In a new PSA, Durham Police Department officers are reminding the community that celebratory gunfire is a crime that can have deadly consequences.
On July 4, 2020, 74-year-old Paulette Thorpe was killed by celebratory gun shots in Durham. Investigators said she was visiting with a friend when a bullet fell from the sky and hit her in the chest.
"Celebratory gunfire is illegal, dangerous and deadly," the PSA's narrator says in the video. "Don't do it."
The video, made in both English and Spanish, also warns that anyone caught firing a gun could be charged with a class three misdemeanor and face a maximum fine of $500.
Bullets shot in the air can also cause serious harm to pets or damage cars and homes.
