2 gunshot victims found miles apart Saturday night in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A homicide and suspicious death happened Saturday night according to Fayetteville police.

Police responded to reports of gun fire just after 9:00 p.m. in the 300 block of Cude Street. When officers arrived they found 35- year old Markus McKnight, 35 with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The Fayetteville Police Department is now investigating the shooting as a homicide.

Ten miles away, officers responded to reports of "suspicious circumstances" at 9:30 p.m. in the 6100 block of Lonestar Road.

Police say they found a woman victim with gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide investigation is asked to contact Detective T. Kiger at (910) 705-6527 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.