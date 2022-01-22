Raleigh Police investigate after man shot

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police in Raleigh are investigating after a man was shot early Friday evening.Raleigh police officers responded to a report of a shooting on Sunbow Falls Lane in Raleigh where they found a man injured from a gunshot.Police have not released any other information at this time.Anyone who believes they may be able to provide helpful information is asked to either call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or to go to the CrimeStoppers website at www.raleighcrimestoppers.org for instructions on how to report a tip online or by text message. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.