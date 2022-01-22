Raleigh Police investigate after man shot

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police in Raleigh are investigating after a man was shot early Friday evening.

Raleigh police officers responded to a report of a shooting on Sunbow Falls Lane in Raleigh where they found a man injured from a gunshot.

Police have not released any other information at this time.

Anyone who believes they may be able to provide helpful information is asked to either call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or to go to the CrimeStoppers website at www.raleighcrimestoppers.org for instructions on how to report a tip online or by text message. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.

