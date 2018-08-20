Back to school shopping price comparison

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --Back to school means many things including shopping for school supplies. "I dread it," laughed mom Ashley Seppala in Raleigh.
Mom Tamika Daniels agrees saying, "I absolutely dread it because it's just a lot to get in a short amount of time and you don't know if you got the right stuff and if you have multiple students, it's a lot of money!"
ABC11 followed a Wake County School supply list for 3rd grade and did a price comparison while shopping at three stores: Walmart, Target and Dollar Tree.
How did they stack up?
At Walmart, all items on the list were found and the final tally came to $48.29.
At Target, all items on the list were in the store and the final bill came to $56.41.
At Dollar Tree, only one item was not exactly as listed - dry erase markers.
The list called for 'wide tip' dry erase markers and Dollar Tree only had 'fine tip' dry erase markers.
We still purchased the fine tip markers to fulfill the list, bringing the total bill to $28.96.
Dollar Tree was the clear winner coming in $27.45 dollars less than Target and $19.33 less than WalMart.
Retail experts say to stretch your dollar check the dollar stores first to see which items they have on your list but, shopping early is key as they can sell out of items and inventory varies.