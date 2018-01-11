TROUBLESHOOTER

Flying Fairy toy sparks concerns after catching fire

EMBED </>More Videos

The Troubleshooter looks into reports the Flying Fairy toy may be a fire hazard.

By
It was supposed to be a Christmas gift for her granddaughter. Instead, Beth Banes says it caught on fire before she could even give it to her.

"She just blew up," Beth said. "There was no pre-warning of something smelling hot; I saw no smoke - just erupted into flames."

The toy in question is called the Beautiful Flying Fairy. Beth ordered the toy from Amazon.

"It didn't come in time for Christmas, but it did come last week," she said. "I thought I'll go ahead and take it out of the package and charge it up and thank God I did."

Beth followed the instructions on the box and plugged it into her computer to charge.

"In less than two minutes she erupted into flames at my desk. I promptly pulled the plug out of my computer and ran out into the loading dock and dropped her on the concrete," Beth recalled.

Beth Banes' Flying Fairy burst into flames.



Beth isn't alone. Brooke Osbeck from Michigan bought two of the Beautiful Flying Fairys, also from Amazon. Brooke said that while one was charging, it started smoking. Brooke reported it to the seller on Amazon, TYZEST and wrote a review about what she says happened.

Through email, the seller did offer Brooke a refund or a new fairy. They also asked her to delete her bad comments. Brooke declined to do that.

Beth did contact Amazon about the incident and was given a full refund. She said she's surprised even after reporting it Amazon that she could still buy it from the seller, TYZEST.

Smoke can be seen coming from Brooke Osbeck's Flying Fairy.



"I was really concerned this could happen to someone else that wouldn't be sitting right in front of it when it happened so I decided to contact you," Beth said.

I contacted Amazon, and now the Beautiful Flying Fairy is no longer for sale by TYZEST. Amazon also reached out to both Beth and Brooke with a full refund of the product.

A spokesperson adds, "Customer safety is among our highest priorities. We monitor the products sold on our website for product safety concerns, and when appropriate, we remove a product from the website, reach out to sellers, manufacturers and government agencies for additional information or take other actions. If customers have concerns about items they've purchased, we encourage them to contact our Customer Service directly so we can investigate and take appropriate action."

I have not heard back from the seller TYZEST. The product is made in China and nowhere on the packaging does it say who manufacturers it. I was able to find this toy for sale on several other third-party websites, walmart.com, and through other sellers on Amazon.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingtoysfiretroubleshooteramazonconsumer concerns
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TROUBLESHOOTER
Troubleshooter: Solar panels leave Sanford couple not seeing green
College students called 'the perfect target' for scammers
How to stop annoying pop-up ads on your smartphone
Don't get scammed buying tickets to Hamilton at DPAC
Troubleshooter helps Fayetteville woman get refund back from insurance company
More troubleshooter
SHOPPING
Crabtree Sears store closing, liquidation sale could begin next week
6-year-old buys stack of toys on Amazon on parents' account
Back to school shopping price comparison
Ellen DeGeneres teams up with Walmart for affordable clothing line
Vitamix recalling 2 containers after reports of injury
More Shopping
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Hurricane Lane: Category 4 storm soaks Hawaii's Big Island with foot of rain
GOP leaders calling another special session to write new questions on proposed amendments
Woman sues Orange Co. deputies in shooting death of husband in 2017
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
More News