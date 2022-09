Stretch of Six Forks Road closed after driver killed in wrong-way crash

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Six Forks Road between Newton Road and Sawmill Road is closed Monday afternoon after a fatal crash.

Raleigh Police said a driver was traveling the wrong way--south in the northbound lanes of Six Forks Road--and caused a head-on crash.

The vehicle overturned and the wrong-way driver was killed.

One person in the other vehicle was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The incident remains under active investigation.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.