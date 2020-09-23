Mental Wellness with MindPath: How Do Sleep Disturbances and Insomnia Impact Mental Health?

For more information or mental health assistance, visit mindpathcare.com or contact MindPath Care Centers at 919-261-3958 for telehealth and in-person resources near you.
Resources
The Importance of Sleep
How to Fix Sleep Problems
What Do Our Dreams Reveal About Mental Health?
Provider Bio
About An'Drea Taylor, MD
Dr. Taylor earned her MD from the Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee and completed a residency in Adult Psychiatry at University Hospitals Case Western Reserve in Cleveland, Ohio. She was awarded the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology Exam Certification and a pediatric scholarship. Dr. Taylor previously worked as a psychiatrist at Carolina Behavioral Care and is a member of the American Psychiatric Association and the National Medical Association. More information at https://www.mindpathcare.com/staff/andrea-taylor-md/.