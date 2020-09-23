mindpath

Mental Wellness with MindPath: How Do Sleep Disturbances and Insomnia Impact Mental Health?

By An'Drea Taylor, MD
Dr. An'Drea Taylor, a MindPath psychiatrist in Durham, NC, discusses common sleep disturbances, including insomnia. Dr. Taylor offers strategies for how to cope, as well as expert advice on when to seek professional help.

The Importance of Sleep
How to Fix Sleep Problems
What Do Our Dreams Reveal About Mental Health?

About An'Drea Taylor, MD

Dr. Taylor earned her MD from the Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee and completed a residency in Adult Psychiatry at University Hospitals Case Western Reserve in Cleveland, Ohio. She was awarded the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology Exam Certification and a pediatric scholarship. Dr. Taylor previously worked as a psychiatrist at Carolina Behavioral Care and is a member of the American Psychiatric Association and the National Medical Association. More information at https://www.mindpathcare.com/staff/andrea-taylor-md/.
