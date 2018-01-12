'Smash and grab' crimes reported by several police departments

Several Triangle police departments are investigating a string of "smash and grab" crimes.Most of the victims in these cases left purses and valuables out in plain view, and some left their doors unlocked, making them easy targets.The Apex Police Department said several vehicles were hit Tuesday night at the Apex Crossing Shopping Center on Highway 55, where the Fitness Connection is located.A picture was posted on Twitter and Facebook showing the backseat window smashed in and glass shattered."From my perspective, this is a fairly safe area," said resident Nadine Wagner. "Leaving your stuff in your car is not the smartest thing to do. But yeah, a little surprised and it does make you think to check twice, look around and see who's around you."Wake Forest and Cary Police are also reporting that several cars were broken into and valuables were stolen during the weekend.There have not been any arrests for those crimes.Authorities are reminding folks to park in a well-lighted area, secure valuables and double-check to make sure your car is locked.