'Smash and grab' crimes reported by several police departments

EMBED </>More Videos

Police respond to a rash of smash and grabs

By
Several Triangle police departments are investigating a string of "smash and grab" crimes.

Most of the victims in these cases left purses and valuables out in plain view, and some left their doors unlocked, making them easy targets.

The Apex Police Department said several vehicles were hit Tuesday night at the Apex Crossing Shopping Center on Highway 55, where the Fitness Connection is located.

A picture was posted on Twitter and Facebook showing the backseat window smashed in and glass shattered.

"From my perspective, this is a fairly safe area," said resident Nadine Wagner. "Leaving your stuff in your car is not the smartest thing to do. But yeah, a little surprised and it does make you think to check twice, look around and see who's around you."

Wake Forest and Cary Police are also reporting that several cars were broken into and valuables were stolen during the weekend.

There have not been any arrests for those crimes.

Authorities are reminding folks to park in a well-lighted area, secure valuables and double-check to make sure your car is locked.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car thefttheftwake county newssmash and grabCaryWake ForestRaleighWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Hurricane Lane: Category 4 storm soaks Hawaii's Big Island with foot of rain
GOP leaders calling another special session to write new questions on proposed amendments
Woman sues Orange Co. deputies in shooting death of husband in 2017
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
More News