Teen crashes into Smithfield probation building causing nearly $10K in damage

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WTVD) -- Smithfield police cited a 17-year-old after he accidentally crashed an SUV into a probation and parole office building.

Police said the crash happened Thursday morning on 869-B Berkshire Road. Officers said the 17-year-old from Kenly was pulling into a parking space in front of the building when he pressed the gas pedal instead of the brake pedal and hit the building.

The driver, and a 16-year-old passenger, were evaluated at the scene but were not taken to the hospital.

Police said no one was injured inside the building.

The teen was cited for an unsafe movement violation.

Johnston County Building Inspections estimated $10,000 of damage to the building.

Featured video is ABC11 24/7 Livestream