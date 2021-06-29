Venomous pet zebra spitting cobra on the loose after escaping home in Raleigh

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=3656308" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here's a look at the six venomous snakes of North Carolina.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A venomous pet snake escaped and remains on the loose in Raleigh.Raleigh Police Department sent out an urgent alert Tuesday morning after the spitting zebra cobra was spotted on someone's front porch.The cobra was seen around 5 p.m. Monday at a home in northwest Raleigh--on Sandringham Drive near Lynn and Leesville roads--but when animal control arrived the snake had slithered off.Zebra cobras are native to deserts and drier areas in southern Africa. The snake is highly venomous and will bite or spit if cornered.Police said anyone who spots the snake should call 911 immediately. Do not approach the snake.