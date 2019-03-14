hurricane florence

$1.5B lottery winner vows to donate to South Carolina charities, including Hurricane Florence relief

EMBED <>More Videos

MegaMillions winner comes forward in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- The woman who won the second largest lottery jackpot in American history will donate some of her winnings to Hurricane Florence relief efforts.

The winner remains anonymous, but her lawyer released some information about her intentions with the money.

Attorney Jason Kurland said the winner plans to give a lot of the money back to the state of South Carolina. The charities specifically named include One SC Fund (specifically for Hurricane Florence Relief), Ronald McDonald House of Charities of Columbia, In The Middle, City of Simpsonville Art Center, and American Red Cross Alabama Region (specifically for Tornado Relief Fund).

Kurland said the winner bought the ticket on a whim. She was taking a scenic drive when signs showing the $1.5 billion jackpot caught her eye.

Related: 10 largest lottery jackpots in history

She walked into the KC Mart and bought a ticket.

When she checked her numbers the morning after the Oct. 23, 2018 drawing, she stared motionless at the ticket. Eventually, she started jumping and screaming for joy.

"Words can't describe the feeling of such incredible luck," the winner said. "I do realize that such good fortune carries a tremendous social responsibility, and it gives me a unique opportunity to assist, support and contribute to charities and causes that are close to my heart."

The winner spent time researching the right way to claim her winnings and keep her anonymity.

"I want to make sure I make all of the right decisions, which is why I have taken this amount of time to collect my prize."
Report a Typo
Related topics:
societysouth carolinahurricane florencedonationsmega millionslottery
HURRICANE FLORENCE
Recovery continues 6 months after Hurricane Florence made landfall
ABC11's Julie Wilson honored for dog rescue during Florence
Family discovers son has brain cancer after losing home to Florence
Historic Blockade Runner hotel reopens in Wilmington after Hurricane Florence
TOP STORIES
Zion Williamson will play tonight for Duke in ACC Tournament
Nash County sheriff confirms body found is that of missing woman, says foul play involved
LIST: St. Patrick's Day parades and other things to do this weekend
9 people died from the flu in North Carolina last week
UNC REX breaks ground on Holly Springs hospital
Italy outraged as court finds victim too ugly to be raped
Sheriff rewards Fayetteville teen who turned in wallet with $700 inside
Show More
Man charged after exposing himself at Cameron Village, warrant says
Bojangles' offering Pi Day deal
AT&T to raise DirectTV Now prices, drop several channels
Recovery continues 6 months after Hurricane Florence made landfall
Millbrook's original mill?: The forgotten history in this North Raleigh neighborhood
More TOP STORIES News