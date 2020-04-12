Coronavirus

2 Duke doctors who postponed wedding due to COVID-19 exchange vows in impromptu ceremony

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two Duke University Hospital doctors commemorated what would have been their wedding day prior to COVID-19 with an impromptu ceremony in the Duke Birthing Center.

OBGYN resident Dr. Shelun Tsai and Dr. Michael Sun, a resident in Duke Psychiatry's program, are both native New Yorkers.

Their planned nuptials were postponed due to coronavirus.

FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Friends and colleagues of the couple wanted the day to be special anyway and held a short ceremony to bring joy and hope in a stressful time for healthcare workers.

The "wedding party" designed a tissue paper bouquet and decorated a transportation cart with "Just Married" signs.

Tsai and Sun exchanged vows via Zoom in a ceremony officiated by a labor and delivery nurse. Their friends and family watched from Zoom as well.

The couple's plans for their originally scheduled wedding ceremony have been postponed until a later date, but their chosen day of April 11, 2020, will be a special one for them and their Duke wedding guests.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societydurhamcoronaviruslovemarriagedukeweddingdoctors
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Andrea Bocelli streams Easter performance from empty Duomo of Milan
LATEST: 57 COVID-19 cases linked to Chatham County nursing home
Lakewood Church hosts online Easter Sunday special
Artist paints Easter Bunny mural on Durham trail
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: 57 COVID-19 cases linked to Chatham County nursing home
Pleasant Easter Sunday, risk of severe weather Monday morning
The Fresh Market to require shoppers to wear face coverings
Lakewood Church hosts online Easter Sunday special
Virtual Easter egg hunt for kids!
UK PM Boris Johnson out of the hospital
Rabbi recovers from COVID-19, then symptoms return
Show More
Grassroots movement producing thousands of masks nationwide
Raleigh churches, restaurants provide free Easter meals
1st coronavirus stimulus checks will arrive this week: Sources
Cary sports store offers used equipment to help those at home stay active
Duke Energy prepares for outages ahead of Easter weekend storms
More TOP STORIES News