This image shows five-year-old Jayden Hooker giving out "free hugs" to police officers in North Carolina. KGO-TV

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 9-year-old is raising money for a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer's children who are both battling cancer.In 2016, WSOC reported on Jayden Hooker giving free hugs and doughnuts to CMPD. Now, Jayden is painting rocks and selling them to support the children of Officer Frunzi. Frunzi's two sons have cancer.