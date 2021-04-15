Society

ABC11 Conversation about Policing in Our Communities

Daunte Wright, Lt. Caron Nazario, Adam Toledo: In light of the police-involved incidents in the last few weeks, ABC11 will hold a discussion on policing.

Steve Daniels and Tisha Powell will talk with experts about what's happening in our country right now and what can be done.

Guests include:
  • Rolanda Byrd, the mother of 24-year-old Akiel Denkins, who was shot and killed by a Raleigh officer in 2016
  • Greear Webb, a UNC-Chapel Hill student and member of the North Carolina Juvenile Planning Committee
  • NCCU law professor Irving Joyner
  • Activist Kerwin Pittman
  • Morrisville Police Chief Patrice Andrews


An ABC11 Conversation about Policing in Our Communities will be streamed on ABC11.com and the ABC11 North Carolina streaming app on Friday, April 16 at 6:45 p.m.
