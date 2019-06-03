HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- UNC Students and professors are working on an archaeological excavation in the Triangle and hikers can get an up close look.
The Wall site is along the Eno River walk trail, not far from historic downtown Hillsborough. The dig is part of the Research Laboratories of Archaeology summer session field school at UNC-Chapel Hill.
"It's teaching undergraduate students how to do archaeology, how to do field work," said Dr. Heather Lapham, a Research Archaeologist who teaches the program. "We are working on a site that was a Native American village that was lived in by ancestors of groups local to Chapel Hill area in 1500."
Students spend five weeks excavating the southern end of what used to be a village. They are sifting through a trash midden for the village.
"A midden is just a trash deposit scattered over a surface," Lapham said. "It gives us a really good baseline of what Native American life ways looked like here in the central Piedmont on the eve of European colonization."
The artifacts uncovered from the Wall site will go back to the university where a class will sort it for the fall session.
Archaeological excavation underway along Eno River where Native American town once stood
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News