'Black Lives Do Matter:' Cool Spring Downtown District, volunteers complete mural around Market House

The project enlisted the help of lead artists Malcom Chester and Colyn Strother.
#NEW: The messages “Black Lives Do Matter” and “End Racism Now” have finally been completed around the #MarketHouse. 🎨 @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/RLWqEsCWOc— Michael Lozano (@MLozanoABC11) June 30, 2020
Volunteers spent most of the evening outlining and painting in the statements "Black Lives Do Matter" and "End Racism Now."
Both statements are located around the Market House, the historical building at the center of all the controversy. The building was once a place where slaves were sold and has been a major topic of discussion for decades.
The powerful messages were approved by city council last week and handed off to the Cool Spring Downtown District to complete.
Some locals, who were there to show support for the project, said they want more than just words. They're asking the city to make real, long-lasting change.
That's something Mayor Mitch Colvin acknowledged this evening after their city council meeting.
"I commend us for that, but at the end of the day, our job now is to implement policy in our actions to follow that," Colvin said.
There were others watching from afar, displeased with Monday evening's project.