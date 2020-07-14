'Black Lives Matter' billboard put up next to Confederate flag on US 64 in Pittsboro

This #BlackLivesMatter billboard now stands off Hwy 64 in Pittsboro as a direct answer to the tall and massive Confederate flag put there by a man angry over the county’s removal of Confederate monuments.

A community-led online fundraiser paid for billboard. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/hscNTYC0iw — Joel Brown (@JoelBrownABC11) July 13, 2020

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A "Black Lives Matter" billboard has popped up next to a massive Confederate battle flag flying on U.S. 64 in Pittsboro.The 8-by-24-foot sign was put up Monday on U.S. 64 East Business Route.The billboard was paid for by Emancipate NC, Recidivism Reduction Educational Program Services, and a community-led fundraiser.According to organizers, the billboard costs $450 for 28 days, plus a $350 one-time charge for the vinyl. Organizers of the fundraiser said the rest of the money raised will go a scholarship fund supporting racial equity in Chatham County.