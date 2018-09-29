Chick-Fil-A staff throws 100-year-old big birthday bash

Call it the birthday party of the century!There was a very special 100th birthday party at a Florida Chick-Fil-A last week.Stephen Bellissimo is one of the restaurant's regulars, who has been visiting the same location for two decades.When workers found out he was turning 100 years old, staff members started planning a surprise party.They decorated Bellissimo's favorite booth and then told him that he'll now get Chick-Fil-A for life. Bellissimo told the staff that it's the best gift he could have ever received.He said he plans to go to Chick-Fil-A every day.