holiday

Christmas tree sales expected to surge this year, fueled by millennials

By ABC7.com staff
Christmas tree sellers are expecting huge sales this holiday season, after a surge in 2018.

A study by the National Christmas Tree Association shows a 20% spike in real tree purchases and 12% rise in artificial tree purchases last year.

Experts say the demand is fueled by millennials who are starting their own families.

It's also more common to have multiple trees in one home.

Some analysts believe social media might have something to do with it as people try to get the perfect holiday photo.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyholidaychristmas treechristmas
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOLIDAY
How to get into the holiday spirit: 25 ways in 25 days
Cyber Monday 2019 deals shopping guide
Holiday leftovers guide: How long foods last
Holiday leftovers recipes: Give new life to leftover turkey
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family of slain Fort Bragg soldier holds vigil at site of Raleigh shooting
Naked man arrested in Kohl's parking lot on Black Friday
Fayetteville welcomes Christmas with A Dickens Holiday
Woman injured after crashing car into Fayetteville light pole
19,000 chickens die in Moore County farm fire
Raeford hospital on overnight lockdown after shooting victim arrives
Student accepted into 25 top universities
Show More
Raleigh retailers gearing up for Small Business Saturday
Best meteor shower of the year coming in December
Hall of Fame Durham baseball coach dies
Video shows Chicago officer body slam man to ground during arrest
Terminally ill Star Wars fan gets early 'Rise of Skywalker' screening
More TOP STORIES News