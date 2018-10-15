'Cornerstore Caroline' admits she was wrong about 9-year-old grabbing her

The commotion outside the Sahara Deli Market in New York quickly drew a crowd Wednesday evening as Teresa Klein, now known as "Cornerstore Caroline" on the internet, loudly accused a 9-year-old black boy of grabbing her butt."I want the cops here right now," Klein is seen yelling on witness cell phone video. "I was sexually assaulted by a child!"In what has since become a viral video on social media, Klein begs for police to be sent immediately, prompting terrified cries from the boy and his younger sister as they held onto their mom.Area resident Jason Littlejohn captured the entire exchange that followed and says police never came. He now questions if Klein ever made a call and if she understands the gravity of her accusations."That was the most gut-wrenching thing that I've seen in my life with a little boy crying like that, and obviously knew he didn't do anything," Littlejohn said.Meanwhile, Klein returned to the bodega Friday and watched the surveillance video inside the store along with the press. The footage clearly shows the boy's hands in plain sight, and it was his book-bag that accidentally grazed her."I was wrong," Klein admitted. "Young man, I don't know your name, but I'm sorry."Klein, who has lived in Brooklyn for four years, claims since the incident she has received an overwhelming amount of phone calls and threats. She also maintains the boy's mother threatened her life, and she still would like to pursue charges against her."I called 911 because this woman was very aggressive," Klein said.Since the video went viral, neighborhood leaders organized a community meeting to discuss racial tolerance. The meeting is scheduled for Monday night.