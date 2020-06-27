Crews remove Confederate monument in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. -- Crews have removed the Confederate monument in the Haymount area of Fayetteville.
The work happened around 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
Earlier this week, crews removed the NC Confederate Monument from Capitol ground in Raleigh. days after demonstrators toppled two soldier statues off the monument.
