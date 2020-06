'It's a sign of division:' Fayetteville Mayor requests Market House be removed from city logo

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- George Floyd's death has spurred global demonstrations, police reform and tough conversations on racial injustice. In Fayetteville, conversations have continued around the Market House and if it should remain as the city's logo.On Tuesday night, Mayor Mitch Colvin submitted a request to remove the Market House from any affiliation with the city. He said in 2015 city council voted to stop using the Market House as a logo but stopped short of removing it altogether.The Market House is displayed on the city's flag, seal, trash cans and a number of other things."It's contentious. It's a sign of division and I don't think it should be a part of the city's operation," said Mayor Mitch Colvin.Supporters of the Market House have said it has plenty of historical significance as it sits in the heart of downtown Fayetteville. Opponents have argued that the establishment is a painful reminder of the many families that were destroyed there.Since the initial George Floyd protests that led to the burning of the Market house, faith leaders , online petitions have been outspoken in the removal of the buidling.Colvin told ABC11 his grandmother's grandfather was a slave who was sold there many years ago."This is not about black people or white people. We are one of the most diverse cities in the country and we have about a 50/50 population of black, white and other. We need to be very thoughtful in making sure it's a decision that won't tear us apart," said Colvin. "Other communities have successfully pulled it off. In Alabama, there's a lynching museum which is a horrific time in American history, but it's very popular today. How did they do it? Who did they get to help pull it off? That's what we need to ask."