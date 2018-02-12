SOCIETY

David Ellis named first African-American to serve as Wake County manager

WAKE COUNTY --
After a nationwide search, the Wake County Board of Commissioners announced Monday afternoon that it has selected David Ellis to serve as county manager, the organization's top leadership position.

Ellis will be the first African-American to serve in the county manager position.

"Wake County is my home, and I'm excited to move into a role that allows me to do even more to benefit my community and its residents," said Ellis, who has more than 25 years of local government experience.

"I look forward to working with our dedicated staff and local partners to make strides in key focus areas such as housing affordability, community health and economic vitality."

Ellis has spent the past 3.5 months serving as interim county manager, following the retirement of Jim Hartmann on October 27th.

Ellis started his tenure with Wake County in February 2015 when he accepted a deputy county manager position.

"David knows how to achieve what we, as a board, want to accomplish, and that's why we unanimously selected him to be our county manager," said Board of Commissioners Chair Jessica Holmes.

"Out of 25 applicants from across the country, he clearly stood out as the person who can realize our vision for the county."

Prior to coming to Wake County, Ellis served as assistant city manager in Charlottesville, Virginia, for three years.

He also held positions in Fairfax County, Virginia, including assistant to the county executive, assistant director of Human Services, and manager of the Redevelopment and Housing Authority and the Department of Code Compliance.

Ellis holds a bachelor's degree from James Madison University and a master's degree in public administration from George Mason University. He also holds the distinction of credentialed manager through the International City/County Management Association.

In addition, Ellis successfully completed the Harvard Kennedy School Senior Executives in State and Local Government program in 2017.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societygovernmentWake County
SOCIETY
Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service
Women denied job because of 'ghetto' names
Homeless Fayetteville man receives new bike, meal after crash
New Jersey TSA officer and child compete in unlikely dance battle
Playful 'arrest' was best birthday gift for 93-year-old 'Cops' fan
More Society
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Hurricane Lane now at Category 4 as it heads toward Hawaii
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Show More
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
California caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
More News