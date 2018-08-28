"One morning at this intersection I saw a young female walking and it was really, really cold."It was a moment that stuck with Nash County Sgt. Scott Bass."I remember it was raining and it was foggy," Jaylesya Corbett told ABC11. "He saw me by the Sheetz.""I could see by her dress that she worked for Bojangles," Sgt. Bass said.He offered her a ride."I said, 'yeah I could use a ride,'" Corbett said. "It was raining really badly."The walk was two hours long, and she had to leave at 3 a.m. to be to work by 5 a.m.Sgt. Bass said he's seen her walk that path in all kinds of weather conditions."It just kinda really weighed on me and bothered me and every day that I gave her a ride I just, for some reason just talked to my wife about her," he said.That's when Sgt. Bass decided he wanted to help her in another way."So I contacted Walmart in Nashville and I spoke to some of the managers there," he said. "I showed them the bicycle, in particular, I had been looking at and they donated it to this young lady's cause.""I was shocked," Corbett said. "I didn't think it was real."She said her trip is much shorter now, and she doesn't have to wake up as early.As for why she got a job at a Bojangles location six miles away from where she lives? Corbett accidentally called the wrong location when she was looking for a job. "So, I said since they gave me a chance and they hired me, I will do it."