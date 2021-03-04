Duke expert weighs in on racial wealth gap, reparations

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Even though slavery was abolished more than 100 years ago, the wealth gap between white and Black Americans still exist.Experts say this gap was created right after the Civil War and it continues to persist. Duke economist William "Sandy" Darity says the first failure of the federal government was their inability to make good on their promise to give formerly enslaved people 40 acres and a mule.Since then, Professor Darity says the federal government has continued to create policy and situations to perpetuate the wealth gap.Now, the Biden administration says they would support reparations and Professor Darity says the government could pay for them."It's quite clear that the federal government can make substantial expenditures without necessarily raising taxes on anyone," Professor Darity said.Professor Darity says a reparations program would cost trillions of dollars.