protest

13 vandalism reports confirmed in Durham from protests stemming over Breonna Taylor decision

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A small group gathered in the heart of downtown Durham on Wednesday night in response to a grand jury's decision to not indict police officers on criminal charges in relation to the death of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman who was fatally shot by Kentucky police in her home.

A Twitter group, DurhamBurn, released a flyer shortly after the decision against fired officer Brett Hankinson. The flyer reads in part, "JUSTICE FOR BREONNA TAYLOR | NO GOOD COPS - NO BAD PROTESTORS - NO MEGAPHONES"

Hankinson was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment for firing into Taylor's neighbors' home during the raid on the night of March 13. The FBI is still investigating potential violations of federal law in the case.

EMBED More News Videos

A small group gathered in the heart of downtown Durham in response to a grand jury's decision to not indict police officers on criminal charges in relation to the death of Breonna



RELATED: Officer charged in Breonna Taylor case | What is wanton endangerment?
EMBED More News Videos

ABC News legal analyst Dan Abrams explains the wanton endangerment charges Brank Hankison faces in connection with the killing of Breonna Taylor.


Durham police told ABC11 there were 13 confirmed vandalism reports overnight. So far, no charges have been filed.

Our breaking news crew says somewhere around 50 people showed up to the march. One self-described group of anarchists involved, called the Underground Resistance Network threw rocks and spray-painted buildings.


Durham activist, Paul Scott, a loud voice in Durham's Black nationalist community condemned the violence of the night saying that the largely white group hijacked the Breonna Taylor tragedy to settle political scores with the White House.

"There has been a history in this country of white anarchists manipulating Black suffering," Scott said. "In this country right now, courtesy of the man in the White House, there is a civil war going on between white people and they're using Black people as political pawns."

Since the decision, supporters across the nation have taken to both the streets and social media expressing their discontent with the indictment.

Earlier this month, a protest was held in Durham in response to a case of mistaken-identity that led to officers drawing guns on three boys who were playing tag outside their home.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societydurhamprotestfatal shootingpolice shootingshootingrace in americapolice
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PROTEST
2 Louisville officers shot amid Breonna Taylor protests
Grand jury indicts just 1 of the officers in Breonna Taylor case
A timeline of events related to the death of Breonna Taylor
Louisville prepares for Breonna Taylor announcement
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 Louisville officers shot amid Breonna Taylor protests
Wake Co. business a colorful distraction during 2020 uncertainty
Parents, students demand a safe reopen of Cumberland Co. schools
2 GOP members of NC State Board of Elections resign
Grand jury indicts just 1 of the officers in Breonna Taylor case
Man struck by gunfire in Durham, police say
Beloved Apex coach and teacher Kevin Todd dies suddenly
Show More
Protesters take to streets after indictment in Breonna Taylor case
New DHHS HQ could be another 'jewel' in west Raleigh
42-year-old Clayton firefighter dies from COVID-19
New Raleigh racquet sports complex will be world's largest
Food banks and pantries see continued need during COVID-19 pandemic
More TOP STORIES News