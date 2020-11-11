Operation Coming Home dedicates Wendell 'Hero Home' to Gold Star family on Veterans Day

WENDELL, N.C. (WTVD) -- On this Veterans Day, we say thank you. But Operation Coming Home and Garman Homes teamed up to show their gratitude with a gift of homeownership to the family of SFC Elis Barreto."Heroes like Elis remind us of our fullest potential, of the power within each of us-to serve more than ourselves," said Alaina Money Garman of Garman Homes.Barreto was killed in action in 2019 in Afghanistan. The 82nd Airborne Division paratrooper leaves behind two boys and his wife, Legna. Barreto was emotional recounting that heartbreaking day."I received the worst news a military spouse can receive," Barreto said.Surrounded by the Wendell community, the 82nd Airborne Division and the host of businesses who made it all happen, the Barreto family was given a warm welcome as they stepped foot inside their new home at Wendell Falls."It's a fresh start for us. I'm looking forward to the most for my boys to be happy. That's what I want for them. They've been through so much in a year and I wanted them to be happy and to grow up in a place they feel comfortable and I know this is the place," Legna Barreto said.The Hero Home is located inside Wendell Falls, a master planned community. This is Operation Coming Home's 22nd giveaway.