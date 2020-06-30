Local veteran wounded in combat to receive Hero Home in Clayton

CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- US Marine Corporal Jason Nichols and his family will get the keys to a Hero Home on July 1 in Clayton.
Nichols suffered a traumatic brain injury from an IED blast in April 2011 while deployed overseas. He along with his wife and five children will move into Hero Home 21 through Operation Coming Home and the Triangle-based nonprofit U.S. Veterans Corps.
"The family has never seen the home," said Andrew Ladner, president of Operation Coming Home. "This has happened with COVID, normally the family works through the entire process of the build but they have not been to the house whatsoever."
Past home dedications are normally filled with lots of fanfare including military flyovers and state dignitaries on hand. But, due to social distancing, Hero Home 21 will be dedicated to the Nichols family with only a few people on hand but it will all be broadcast virtually.
One 27 Homes partnered with the US Veterans Corps to build the home.
