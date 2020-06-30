military

Local veteran wounded in combat to receive Hero Home in Clayton

By
CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- US Marine Corporal Jason Nichols and his family will get the keys to a Hero Home on July 1 in Clayton.

Nichols suffered a traumatic brain injury from an IED blast in April 2011 while deployed overseas. He along with his wife and five children will move into Hero Home 21 through Operation Coming Home and the Triangle-based nonprofit U.S. Veterans Corps.

"The family has never seen the home," said Andrew Ladner, president of Operation Coming Home. "This has happened with COVID, normally the family works through the entire process of the build but they have not been to the house whatsoever."

Past home dedications are normally filled with lots of fanfare including military flyovers and state dignitaries on hand. But, due to social distancing, Hero Home 21 will be dedicated to the Nichols family with only a few people on hand but it will all be broadcast virtually.

FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

One 27 Homes partnered with the US Veterans Corps to build the home.

To watch the Hero Home 21 dedication, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyclaytonmilitaryhomenorth carolina newsveteran
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MILITARY
Ft. Bragg garrison commander relieved of command: officials
Air Force makes history: 1st woman as top enlisted leader
US Air Force fighter plane crashes into North Sea
U.S. Army celebrates its 245th birthday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman evicted after hurling racial slurs at Bragg soldier
LATEST: Duke to test all undergrad students for COVID-19
Grieving Durham mom's message to young men: 'Put the guns down'
Bear sightings reported in Garner, Clayton
Reward increased for info in death of Bragg paratrooper at OBX
Proposal: Free tuition to UNC for descendants of slaves
VIDEO: Police called on Black family swimming at NC hotel
Show More
Did 2006 pandemic summit help NC prepare for COVID-19?
Shaw University creates Center for Racial and Social Justice
COVID-19 forcing fitness studios to close indefinitely
Missing Idaho kids' mom helped keep their bodies hidden: Police
Two women injured when shots fired into car on Fayetteville road
More TOP STORIES News