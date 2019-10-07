homeless

Fayetteville mayor proposes tiny home community to tackle homelessness

By
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Fayetteville City Council is taking up a vote Monday night that could help put the homeless to work and give them homes.

Mayor Mitch Colvin plans to introduce a dual effort.

The first component is a tiny homes community which would tackle chronic homelessness throughout Fayetteville.

The second component is the workforce partnership which would give jobs.

"If you put people in a home and they are trying to get back on their feet, the fastest way to economic progression is a job. If we could partner with organizations who deal with this population with grants, they could help with things we need done in the city like trash pick-up, parks and rec and landscaping," said Mayor Colvin.

City council will take a consensus vote Monday night on if it will move forward with the effort.
