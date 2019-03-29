Society

Floraffiti art project blooming inspirational words in downtown Raleigh

EMBED <>More Videos

Plants with a message are popping up all over downtown Raleigh.

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Plants with a message are popping up all over downtown Raleigh.

The public art project is called Floraffiti, and it's similar to graffiti but with plants.

The Floraffiti art project started a few years ago in Chapel Hill.

This year, for the second year in a row, Floraffiti is happening in Raleigh.

Clover seeds were planted at the beginning of March, but the wet weather that hit central North Carolina in March has the seeds sprouting the inspirational messages a little early this year.

"The Floraffiti is starting to show and in about 10 days if the weather keeps cooperating it will be fully bloomed," explained David Moore, Place Making and Activations Manager with the Downtown Raleigh Alliance.

Floraffiti organizer Carter Hubbard said the words that are blooming were selected by Raleigh residents through several community workshops.

Hubbard said the words are all about what it means to live and work or play in Raleigh.

"I think the goal for Floraffiti is solely inspiration," Moore added. "The goal is to get people smiling and excited about the community they live in."

The Floraffiti stays in bloom for about a month or two.

In Raleigh, it can be found in Nash Square Park, the State Capitol Lawn, the Duke Energy Center for Performing Arts, along Hillsborough St., and near the Oberlin Rd. and Morgan St. traffic circles.

There is also a surprise location in the downtown area to search for.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyraleighflower showeventscommunity
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Detective airlifted after being hit by truck on I-95 in Robeson Co.
Live: Christina Koch becomes 14th woman to perform spacewalk
'Hate to show you this one:' Pollen count skyrockets
Triple murder trial of Jonathan Sander stretches into 5th day
Notorious Durham murder of pregnant mother is focus of ABC's 20/20
Woman gets 2 to 8 years in prison in butt injection death
Man's $2 Babe Ruth card could fetch more than $4.5 million
Show More
Government-funded study says red wolves are distinct species
Pet zebra escapes Florida home, is fatally shot by its owner
Durham County deputies update handling policies after K-9 dies in hot car
This house in Durham is a whopping 11,000 square feet
Airbnb warning travelers about look-alike sites
More TOP STORIES News