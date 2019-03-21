Fort Bragg's FORSCOM welcomes new four-star general

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) -- There's a new boss on Fort Bragg. On Thursday, General Mark Milley passed the baton to General Michael Garrett during a change of command ceremony on post."Michael Garrett, as one of our newest four-star officers, is one of the most talented officers that we've ever seen," said MilleyGarrett is no stranger to Fort Bragg.He previously served with the 82nd Airborne Division and was Chief of Staff of 18th Airborne Corps."It's beautiful to be back here. Every time I glanced in a direction I saw somebody else, and it really is special. All of the people that came out here to honor our family," said General Garrett.And speaking of family, Garrett is Army all the way.His dad served in Vietnam, his son was a soldier in Florida, and his wife is an army vet. However, there is one legacy in particular that he continues to lead in, diversity.Garrett now joins the ranks of former General Colin Powell as one of the few African American four-star FORSCOM commanders."The army should look like our country and our soldiers deserve to look up the ranks and see ourselves so I am very proud to represent all of our soldiers," said Garrett.With any new job, the transition can be tough, but Garrett said he's up for the challenge."So our challenges are meeting the requirements under the leadership of Milley who's been very clear of the priorities. Our number one priority is readiness and that's my number one priority," said Garrett.General Milley is headed to Washington to serve as Army Chief of Staff.