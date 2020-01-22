FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) -- Master Sergeant Nathan Goodman died tragically during a training exercise in Arizona last Tuesday. Those who knew and loved him are asking the community for support as his remains are escorted back home.
"While Nate didn't die over in Afghanistan, Iraq or Syria, he still deserves a sendoff as momentous as that," said Nicole Mitchell, a family friend. "I'm sad for my friend, but devastated for the family knowing the road they will have ahead. While some of us will move on in a couple of months this is not anything they will ever get over."
RELATED: Fort Bragg soldier killed during freefall training exercise in Arizona, officials say
Mitchell organized a tribute for the 36-year-old soldier assigned to the Third Special Forces Group called, "Light Nate's Way Home." She collected flags and candles with ribbons to distribute to those who want to honor him.
Goodman's remains will arrive at RDU at 6:30 p.m. and will be escorted to the Lafayette Funeral Home in Fayetteville on Raeford Rd.
"If you want to honor him, be the kind of American worth dying for," said Mitchell.
Goodman was born in Pasadena, California and grew up near Chicago.
In July 2002, he enlisted into the Army. Goodman was in the 3rd Special Forces Group's 2nd Battalion. He's had an 18-year career with eight deployments and multiple awards.
He leaves behind a wife and two children.
A family friend organized a GoFundMe to help the family continue his legacy.
MSG Nathan Goodman honored at memorial service, body to be escorted back to Fayetteville
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More