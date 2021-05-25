George Floyd

George Floyd's family in North Carolina continues pushing for change

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh resident Roger Floyd still misses his nephew, George. He wore a shirt, hat and mask in his nephew's honor Tuesday, one year after George Floyd died at the hands (or knee) of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Floyd's tragic death inspired a movement against systemic racism.

"Today marks 365 days," Roger Floyd said. "And we're still here. We're still praying about it. Our hearts are still broken. We don't know when that's going to change if it ever will change, but we're always in prayer about the situation and things obviously have gotten better. We've gotten more involved with keeping his legacy alive."

George Floyd's family in his birth state of North Carolina continues to push for change.

Roger Floyd is involved with efforts to open a George Floyd Memorial Center in Raleigh. The nonprofit hosted a virtual event memorializing Floyd's life Monday and Tuesday.

Though it will likely be some time before a center opens, Roger Floyd said the nonprofit will focus on scholarship, leadership and learning opportunities for the community and feature a museum of urbanistic art.

"I look at May 25, the commemoration of his passing, if you will, is just the beginning," Floyd said. "The outcome of the trial. The first year commemoration of his passing, if you will, the celebration of his life, is what we refer to it, is just the beginning because the dialogue has to continue, day in and day out because we need to eradicate systemic racism. And we know that has to take time, but we're willing to do the work to make it happen."

Floyd recounted being the third person to hold George after he was born.

"I remember that from time to time, and it's still a little emotional, touching, to me, when I think about it in that regard," Floyd said.
