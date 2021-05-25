FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- George Floyd's loved ones are calling for a Day of Enlightenment to mark one year since his murder.
Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin murdered Floyd on May 25, 2020 on camera while onlookers pleaded with him to stop.
Floyd's killing sparked massive protests and a national conversation about racial injustice and police reform.
The George Floyd Memorial Foundation is hosting a virtual Enlightenment & Reflection Gallery at 2 p.m. where people are invited to listen and share their own stories about how they have changed because of what happened to Floyd. Click here to register for that event.
In Raleigh, there's a sidewalk demonstration planned for 4 p.m. There, several religious leaders will gather to lead the demonstration at Benson Memorial United Methodist Church on Creedmoor Road near Crabtree Valley Mall.
In Fayetteville, Floyd's hometown, events begin at 11 a.m. That's when Black artists, historians and businesses will come together to reflect on how the city has pulled together in the wake of the tragedy.
President Joe Biden will also host the Floyd family at the White House on Tuesday. This was also the president's deadline for congress to pass a police reform bill designed as a response to the murder of George Floyd.
That bill has passed the House of Representatives, but it remains stalled in the Senate.
Day of Enlightenment planned to mark 1 year since murder of George Floyd
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News