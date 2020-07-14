RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- ABC11 Together highlights good deeds and community needs and there is a group in the Triangle doing just that. The Sisterhood of the Traveling Wine Carolinas delivers random acts of kindness anonymously to doorsteps.
The group started in New York after the quarantine began at the end of March. Since then, it has spread into 21 states and Puerto Rico. The purpose of the group is random acts of kindness and spreading cheer to strangers and friends and expecting nothing in return.
"I was inspired by my hometown in western New York," explained Carolinas chapter founder Cara Rindell. "I thought we needed this here in the Carolinas, just spreading cheer and happiness to others expecting nothing in return during a time when we so badly need it. We deliver wine, beer, chocolate randomly and anonymously to your neighbors or somebody in the community on our address list.
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Wine Carolinas has only been around since the end of April and it has more than 54,000 members on Facebook and adds almost 1,000 a day.
There is also now a Brotherhood of the Traveling Beer that also does anonymous random deliveries. A kid's version is also in the works.
