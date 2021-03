CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A historic Cary home is being moved Saturday.The historic 1803 Nancy Jones House has been listed in the National Register of Historic Places since 1984. The home operated as a stagecoach stop and tavern during the 1800s.The home is being relocated to an adjacent property 500 feet down the road, where its historic orientation and general environment will be reestablished and preserved.A stretch of Chapel Hill Road from NW Maynard Road to Woodland Drive will be closed in both directions until 1 p.m. to accommodate the move.