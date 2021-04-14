Society

Trash buildup at homeless camp near I-540 results in calls for cleanup

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Homeless camp near I-540 gains attention due to trash buildup

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Some homelessness in our area occurs in the shadows. But the sun is shining on a situation developing off Interstate 540 and Capitol Boulevard, and prompting people to call for action.

An ocean of trash and other debris can be seen in the woods from I-540 and Capitol Boulevard.

"We're not worried about the people that have to live outside. We're worried about the garbage," said Kim Crawford of the Wake Partnership to End & Prevent Homelessness. "We're worried about the look! What can we do to today help those people? I'm grateful that the situation is being raised to the level that it is. I am appalled at why."

It's an area that's not technically within Raleigh city limits, so the city's spokesperson said NCDOT has jurisdiction.

Stories about the situation and the complaints, published earlier by our newsgathering partners at the News & Observer, cited this emailed response from NCDOT spokesman Marty Homan: "Some of our staff have viewed the site from a distance and confirmed there are multiple tents and many shopping carts at the site. But no immediate safety risk to the public has been noted or reported to date."

Coronavirus concerns are another reason for hesitancy when people ask why the area has not been cleared by authorities.

"We have to make sure that we bring everybody with us. We're only as good as those who are actually having to live outside," said Crawford.

Crawford's proposed solution, inspired by the government's response to homelessness at the start of the pandemic: "Wake County immediately brought hotels on, to help those people stay social distanced and get those people off the streets. Those things are sunsetting right now, so more and more people are being pushed out onto the streets. There are options. There are things that we can do, pure and simple. We already demonstrated that! So let's look at where are the vacancies? How can other businesses, hotels, property owners, help us? We have to look at the affordability of our apartments. Building bricks and mortar doesn't help us today."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyraleighlitteringhomeless
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: 31.7% of NC adults fully vaccinated as J&J pause continues
Minnesota cop will be charged in shooting of Daunte Wright
Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff dies in prison at 82
Pat McCrory announces bid for US Senate
Practically everything is getting more expensive in America
US weighs next steps for J&J COVID vaccine amid blood clot mystery
Expert blames George Floyd's death on heart rhythm problem: LIVE COVERAGE
Show More
What we know about officer who killed Daunte Wright
US to withdraw all troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11
'I would get the J&J shot again:' Dr. Cohen says
Former 'Bachelor' Colton Underwood comes out as gay
Coast Guard finds 1 dead from capsized vessel off Louisiana
More TOP STORIES News