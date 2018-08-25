SOCIETY

Homeless vet who helped woman back on the street, claiming GoFundMe money being withheld

EMBED </>More Videos

Homeless vet who helped NJ woman says money being withheld. Watch the report from Action News at 4:30 p.m. on August 24, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania --
GoFundme is now looking into allegations that a couple is withholding money from a homeless veteran, who shot to international fame after his good deed went viral.

You may remember that Johnny Bobbitt, a former Marine and first responder, gave Kate McClure his last $20 when her car ran out of gas on a freeway.

EMBED More News Videos

More than $200,000 raised to help Philly homeless man who used last $20 to help N.J. woman: Chad Pradelli reports on Action News at 4:30 p.m., November 23, 2017



McClure posted about the random act of kindness on Facebook and the post exploded online, prompting McClure and her boyfriend to create a fundraising page.

RELATED: Homeless hero who helped stranger buys home with money from fundraiser
EMBED More News Videos

Watch the report from Good Morning America in the player above.



Within a week, the couple had raised more than $400,000 to get Bobbitt a home, a truck, and a financial planner.

But since then, the trio's relationship has soured.

EMBED More News Videos

Paying it forward after a stranger helps. Watch the report from Action News at 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 22, 2017.



According to published reports, Bobbitt is now back on the streets and using drugs, saying he has no access to the $200,000 left over from donors or the camper and car purchased for him.

Bobbitt also fears the couple may have spent much of the fund.

The couple reportedly said they will give him the money when he gets clean and gets a job.

GoFundMe is now working to see if the donations were mismanaged.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyhomelessfundraiserviralPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Star of 'Black Panther' prosthetic video aims to inspire others
Robin Leach of 'Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous' has died
Mom investigated for letting 8-year-old walk dog alone
Durham Confederate monument committee meets days after Silent Sam is toppled
More Society
Top Stories
7 people arrested during rally on UNC's campus near the Silent Sam monument
Glioblastoma: More about the brain cancer afflicting John McCain
3 hurt after overnight shooting in Raleigh
Over 2,000 licenses printed with errors, DMV says
Car crash in Durham spills nails over the roadway
UNC braces for more Silent Sam unrest Saturday in Chapel Hill
One hurt after shooting outside Fayetteville Food Lion
2 arrested in shooting of woman found dead at entrance to Sanford hospital
Show More
FSU professor discusses ethics behind using genealogy kits to solve crimes
Star of 'Black Panther' prosthetic video aims to inspire others
PETA wants you to stop eating crabs
19 foreign nationals charged with illegal voting in North Carolina
Fort Bragg soldier killed when truck hits his motorcycle in Fayetteville
More News