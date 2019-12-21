Society

Lee County veteran who crafts wooden toys for children in need surprised by viewer donations

By
SANFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- Jim Annis is just as close to being a real-life Santa as it gets. He spends several hours a day in his wooden workshop making toys out of wood for kids in need every Christmas. It's a small price for a big reward.

"It's amazing what you can do with a block of wood," said Annis. "A lot of times the kids just look in amazement. Like, I'm going to get that?"

As promised, he delivered 300 toys to the Salvation Army of Sanford for little boys and girls across the Sandhills. Since our original story, ABC11 viewers came out of the woodwork to support his cause.

"You've got people from California to Texas... way out there. I never dreamed of this many people hearing my story," said Annis. "A lady and a man came in here last week and said it's not much wood, but you can make a few toys."

Just like a real Santa, Jim is as jolly as jolly can be. He can be reached at (919) 478-6246.

