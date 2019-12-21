Lee County veteran who crafts wooden toys for children in need surprised by viewer donations

"It's amazing what you can do with a block of wood," said Annis. "A lot of times the kids just look in amazement. Like, I'm going to get that?"
RELATED: Lee County man crafts hundreds of wooden toys for children in need every Christmas
As promised, he delivered 300 toys to the Salvation Army of Sanford for little boys and girls across the Sandhills. Since our original story, ABC11 viewers came out of the woodwork to support his cause.
"You've got people from California to Texas... way out there. I never dreamed of this many people hearing my story," said Annis. "A lady and a man came in here last week and said it's not much wood, but you can make a few toys."
Just like a real Santa, Jim is as jolly as jolly can be. He can be reached at (919) 478-6246.
A lot of you were really moved by Jim Annis’ wooden toymaking operation. He makes toys for kids in need each Christmas. The 80 year old vet has received calls, money and supplies from people all over the country since our original story. At 10/11, I’ll share the update. Tune in. pic.twitter.com/J4mOMSkyLf— Akilah Davis (@DavisABC11) December 21, 2019