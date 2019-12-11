christmas

Lee County man crafts hundreds of wooden toys for children in need every Christmas

By
SANFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- For Jim Annis, Christmas is about giving.

The 80-year-old Army veteran has helped Santa out every holiday season for the past 50 years by creating wooden toys.

Annis spends most of his days carving, sculpting and sanding blocks of wood into toys.

"When the Salvation Army gives out the food and clothes to people in this area, I give out my toys," said Annis. "It feels like you're sort of forgotten about at Christmas time."

Annis donates nearly 300 toys to the Salvation Army of Sanford. Other than the wooden scraps he gets from nearby homeowners, he pays for everything else out of pocket, but its not about the money. He remembers waking up Christmas morning with no gifts to open.

"Between the wheels and paint, I spent about $1000," said Annis. "My dad he worked, but didn't make a lot of money. It's hard to have a big Christmas with five kids."

Annis makes small and large cars, dolls, piggy banks, tractors and firetrucks. He's been going strong for 50 years and hopes to keep this tradition going another 50 years.

"I love when people ask me how much do I get paid for making these toys. I tell them my pay is when I see the smile on kids' faces," said Annis. "I hope to be able to do this until my toes curl up."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylee countysanfordchildrensalvation armychristmaslee county newsabc11 togethercharities
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHRISTMAS
Merriam-Webster declares 'they' its 2019 word of the year
Couple Makes Christmas Yard Art for the Holidays
Darlene Love returning to 'The View' for annual Christmas performance
Police department pays off Walmart layaway accounts
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Victims' loved ones unite as homicides spike across Triangle
Fort Bragg access point reopens after 'security incident'
Dog hit by car, surrendered by owners needs help
Are you a SECU member? This phone scam is targeting you
CVS adds time-delay safes in stores to prevent opioid robberies
Clerk attacked, tied up by 2 in Alamance County armed robbery
Rolesville resident fights to save 200-year-old tree from road widening
Show More
Officer among 6 killed in NJ shooting, standoff; Suspects dead
Activists frustrated as RDU moves ahead with plans for fence
How to buy designer handbags at big discounts in Raleigh
RDU invests $2M in equipment to reduce winter weather effects
Whooping cough cases confirmed at Harnett County school
More TOP STORIES News