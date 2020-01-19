MLK Day events: Celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. throughout Triangle

Celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with many events happening in our area this week., DurhamAndrew Gillum, the first African-American nominee for Florida governor will speak about the "power of the people" and deliver the keynote address at Duke's annual Martin Luther Jr. commemoration., RTPThe annual prayer breakfast will be served at the Sheraton Imperial Hotel. Doors open at 5:45 a.m. but breakfast is served from 6-8 a.m., Fuquay-VarinaThe Cultural Arts Society of Fuquay-Varina and faith community are presenting its 16th MLK celebration. A march will begin at Fuquay-Varina Middle School and ends at St. Augusta Missionary Baptist Church where there will be a breakfast and service., Chapel HillThere will be a rally at Peace and Justice Plaza at 9 a.m. followed by a march to First Baptist Church for coffee and an interfaith service., RaleighThe march departs from State Capitol Building on the Edenton Street side starting at 10 a.m.Town officials will cut the ribbons on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park, at 1120 Hillsborough Road in Carrboro., DurhamThis free event will take place at Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts., FayettevilleThe 27th prayer breakfast will be held at Crown Expo Center. The keynote speaker is Dr. Bishop Kenneth Monroe of Eastern North Carolina District A.M.E. Zion., DurhamDream Big is Book Harvest's annual celebration of books and kids! There will be a book drive, food truck rodeo, activity fair and volunteer opportunities. Book Harvest's 2019 drive brought in 44,092 books., DurhamDikgang Moseneke, former deputy chief justice of South Africa and a Rubenstein Fellow at Duke during the spring semester of 2020, will reflect on his life experiences., Chapel HillUNC will celebrate Dr. King's legacy with a keynote by Dr. Michael Eric Dyson, author, radio host and Georgetown University sociology professor. Event is free but tickets are required., Fort BraggFort Bragg will host its annual commemoration of Dr. King's life at Iron Mike Conference Center., Wake ForestSeveral local churches will come together to honor Dr. King's legacy. The free celebration will be held at Friendship Chapel Baptist Church and it will start with a light meal., RaleighThe statewide kickoff to Black History Month will happen at North Carolina Museum of History. There will be musicians, storytellers, dancers, chefs, historians, playwrights, authors, artists and more., DurhamCelebrate Black History Month with Fayetteville Street Parade featuring marching bands, step/dance/drill teams, cars, mascots, cartoon characters and more. A block party will take place on Burlington Ave. with food trucks and vendors.